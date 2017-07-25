Clark County coroner determines cause of convicted pimp’s death

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined the cause and manner of death for Robert Sharpe III, a convicted pimp who died at High Desert State Prison in May.

Robert Sharpe III, 30, looks to the rear of the courtroom in Clark County District Court on Monday, March 14, 2016, as guilty verdicts are read on 15 felony counts. Sharpe died May 20, 2017, because of pulmonary thromboembolism, a heart condition, and deep vein blood clots, the coroner’s office said Monday, July 24, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined the cause and manner of death for Robert Sharpe III, a convicted pimp who died at High Desert State Prison in May.

Sharpe, 31, died because of pulmonary thromboembolism, a heart condition, and deep vein blood clots, the coroner’s office said. The office determined the death was natural.

Sharpe was found unresponsive in his cell about 6 p.m. May 18 at High Desert State Prison. He was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he died about 5 p.m. May 20.

He was sentenced a year ago to life without parole for kidnapping and forcing a teenager into prostitution, mayhem and several other felonies, the Nevada Corrections Department said.

