ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
News

Clark County coroner determines cause of convicted pimp’s death

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2017 - 5:57 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined the cause and manner of death for Robert Sharpe III, a convicted pimp who died at High Desert State Prison in May.

Sharpe, 31, died because of pulmonary thromboembolism, a heart condition, and deep vein blood clots, the coroner’s office said. The office determined the death was natural.

Sharpe was found unresponsive in his cell about 6 p.m. May 18 at High Desert State Prison. He was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he died about 5 p.m. May 20.

He was sentenced a year ago to life without parole for kidnapping and forcing a teenager into prostitution, mayhem and several other felonies, the Nevada Corrections Department said.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
News Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like