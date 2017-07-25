Clark County coroner determines cause of convicted pimp’s death

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined the cause and manner of death for Robert Sharpe III, a convicted pimp who died at High Desert State Prison in May.
Sharpe, 31, died because of pulmonary thromboembolism, a heart condition, and deep vein blood clots, the coroner’s office said. The office determined the death was natural.
Sharpe was found unresponsive in his cell about 6 p.m. May 18 at High Desert State Prison. He was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he died about 5 p.m. May 20.
He was sentenced a year ago to life without parole for kidnapping and forcing a teenager into prostitution, mayhem and several other felonies, the Nevada Corrections Department said.
