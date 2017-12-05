Clark County coroner IDs baby who died while sleeping with dad

The identity of a baby who died in the northwest Las Vegas Valley while sleeping with his parent was released Tuesday by the Clark County coroner.

A baby who died in the northwest Las Vegas Valley while sleeping with his parent was identified Tuesday by the Clark County coroner.

Police said Cayden Triggs was sleeping with his father when he stopped breathing just after 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The 9-month-old baby’s father called police to their home on the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, where emergency responders performed CPR on Cayden. The infant was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, where he later died.

Cayden’s official cause and manner of death are pending with the coroner’s office.

