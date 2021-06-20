Clark County firefighters respond to report of fire at Resorts World
More than a dozen Clark County Fire Department units have responded to a structure fire at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Pulse Point app is indicating a 6:04 p.m. Saturday confirmed structure fire at 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South.
The $4.3-billion resort is scheduled for open June 24.
