News

Clark County firefighters respond to report of fire at Resorts World

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2021 - 7:01 pm
 
A brush fire spread to a structure at soon-to-be opened Resorts World on Saturday, June 19, 202 ...
A brush fire spread to a structure at soon-to-be opened Resorts World on Saturday, June 19, 2021, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Damage was reported to be minimal in the 6:04 p.m. fire. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More than a dozen Clark County Fire Department units have responded to a structure fire at Resorts World Las Vegas on the Strip.

The Pulse Point app is indicating a 6:04 p.m. Saturday confirmed structure fire at 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The $4.3-billion resort is scheduled for open June 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

