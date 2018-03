TV personality Conan O'Brien works the crowd at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Friday, June 11, 2010. (AP Photo/Jake Coyle)

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Comedians were living out their rock star (or bluegrass star) dreams throughout the first full day of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. And they showed they can carry a tune, too.