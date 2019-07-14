Construction worker crushed to death in south Las Vegas

A man working to construct a new patio on a south valley residence was killed when the patio collapsed onto him for unknown reasons, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A construction worker was crushed to death Sunday afternoon in the south valley, Las Vegas police said.

He was helping to construct a patio at a residence on the 7000 block of Haven Street, near Las Vegas Blvd. South and East Warm Springs Road, when the patio collapsed onto him, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. It wasn’t immediately clear why the structure fell.

“Other workers began removing the debris and discovered the male worker deceased,” Holmes said.

Police were called about 2 p.m., and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate, Holmes said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his family is notified.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.