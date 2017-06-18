Coroner identifies man who died Saturday at Lake Mohave

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A man pulled from Lake Mohave on Saturday has been identified by the Clark County Coroner as Alejandro Rodriguez of Fontana, California.

Bystanders pulled the man from Lake Mohave on Saturday and administered CPR, but could not save him.

Just after 2 p.m., Lake Mead Recreation Area officials a call reporting a possible drowning at Cottonwood Cove on Lake Mohave, National Park Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

National Park Service rangers, Nevada Department of Wildlife wardens and Clark County emergency medical personnel responded and took over patient care, Vanover said. But Rodriguez could not be revived.

His cause and manner of death are pending, but park officials said had was not wearing a life jacket. The National Park Service continues to investigate the death.

As of June 5, there had been four possible drownings at Lake Mead, park service spokeswoman Chelsea Kennedy said. In 2016, the National Park Service reported three possible drownings at Lake Mead.

Rodriguez is the fifth for 2017.

