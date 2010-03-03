Coroner’s office releases identities of pair in possible double-suicide

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the two people found dead in a possible suicide Monday.

Victoria D. Shannon, 41, and Jeffrey Pellegrino, 35, were found by firefighters in a town home on Marathon Drive, near Vegas Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.

Both were from Las Vegas. A medical examiner with the coroner’s office found Pellegrino died from acute carbon monoxide intoxication and inhalation of burning charcoal fumes. His death was ruled a suicide.

The office has not yet released an official cause of death for Shannon. When the bodies were discovered, police said the case appeared to be a double-suicide.

The town home had several Hibachi-style grills with burning charcoal in it, Las Vegas police Lt. Lew Roberts said.

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters were called to the home when neighbors reported a natural gas leak at 3:24 p.m. There was not a leak, department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Authorities had been told that Shannon and Pellegrino did not show up for work Monday.