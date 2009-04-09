CORRECTIONS

A story in Tuesday’s Business section contained an error. Bruce Allen, a fired security worker at M Resort who filed a National Labor Relations Board charge against the casino resort over his dismissal, said two security workers on another shift found confidential employee files in a company break room.

A Monday Political Notebook item about legislation on the rights of transgender people should have said an amendment to include the transgender in the state’s public accommodation statute was proposed but not approved.

In the March 11 Supermarket Sampler review of Luna Cookie Whole Grain Snacks, it was noted that the Luna Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie was part of the FDA’s peanut-product recall. It is not. The recalled product is Luna’s Peanut Butter Cookie Bar.

The Review-Journal corrects mistakes. Bring errors to our attention by calling 383-0264.