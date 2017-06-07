Cosby’s lawyers try to paint accuser as opportunist

Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom on the third day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 7, 2017. (Mark Makela/Pool, Reuters)

A journalist works outside the courtroom on the third day of the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 7, 2017. (Mark Makela/Pool, Reuters)

Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle speaks with Bill Cosby's publicist Andrew Wyatt during a break on the third day of Cosby's sexual assault trial in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 7, 2017. (Mark Makela/Pool, Reuters)

Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle laughs during a break on the third day of actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 7, 2017. (Mark Makela/Pool, Reuters)

A police officer sits outside the courtroom on the third day of actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 7, 2017. (Mark Makela/Pool, Reuters)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby’s lawyers sought on Wednesday at his criminal trial to portray the woman accusing him of a 2004 sexual assault as an opportunist who pursued the comedian’s affections before going after his money.

Phone records showed Andrea Constand called Cosby 53 times between Jan. 20, 2004, days after she said the assault occurred, and March 31, 2004, when she left Temple University, including twice on Valentine’s Day.

Constand told jurors she had only spoken with Cosby a handful of times, all related to her administrative job with the women’s basketball program at Temple. Cosby, a university trustee, followed the athletics department closely, she said.

The defense’s cross examination of the trial’s key witness came a day after Constand testified that the entertainer drugged and abused her at his Philadelphia-area home, after months of acting as a mentor and friend.

Cosby has faced sexual assault allegations from dozens of women, though Constand’s accusation is the only one to lead to criminal charges. The 79-year-old entertainer, once known as “America’s dad” for his role in the 1980s television series “The Cosby Show,” has denied all wrongdoing.

In more than four hours of cross examination over two days, defense attorney Angela Agrusa did not ask Constand any details about the alleged assault.

Instead, she strove to undermine Constand’s credibility by focusing on discrepancies in her statements to police in 2005, when she first reported the incident. Those statements included Constand’s claim that she had never been alone with Cosby before.

Agrusa attempted to portray as romantic earlier encounters between the two, including a private dinner on Cosby’s couch in front of a fire.

“The room was dark, and there was a nice mood in the room, correct?” she said.

“I don’t know what that means,” answered Constand. She previously testified that Cosby made sexual advances that night, which she said she rebuffed.

Agrusa went through phone records that showed Constand’s calls to Cosby after the alleged incident.

“You knew Cosby was a married man, right?” she asked.

“Yes,” Constand replied.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden argued that Constand had been consistent when describing what actually happened at Cosby’s house, even if some details of her account changed over time, such as the date on which it occurred.

Feden said that Constand stopped calling Cosby after leaving her job at Temple.