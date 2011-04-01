Councilman leads in North Las Vegas fundraising

Incumbent North Las Vegas Councilman Richard Cherchio is leading all of the city’s other candidates in fundraising this year.

The councilman, who is campaigning to keep the Ward 4 seat he was appointed to in 2009, raised $79,289 during the first reporting period, which ran from Jan. 1 to March 24.

The total “speaks to the rapport he (Cherchio) has built with the community since he’s been in office,” said Bradley Mayer, Cherchio’s campaign manager.

Cherchio’s biggest contributors included Station Casinos properties Aliante and Texas, which gave $5,000 each. The Committee to Elect Anita Wood also gave $5,000. Wood is a North Las Vegas councilwoman.

Cherchio, who spent $95,864 on his campaign during the period, is in a battle with the city’s public safety unions, who have been campaigning against him. The councilman butted heads with union leaders during contract concession talks and voted in favor of cuts to public safety. The city’s police and firefighters unions have endorsed Wade Wagner, one of Cherchio’s two opponents.

More than half of the $55,514 raised by Wagner in the period came from Las Vegas Valley public safety unions, including $10,000 each from the North Las Vegas Police Officers Association and the North Las Vegas Firefighters Local 1607 PAC.

Wagner, a dentist, spent $44,714.

Mayer said Wagner’s contributions show he is “completely owned” by the unions.

“I would say voters should question just how independent Wagner’s going to be,” he said.

But Wagner insisted that if elected, he will be beholden to no one but “the taxpayers of North Las Vegas.”

“That’s exactly what I’ve told everybody who has given a penny to my campaign,” he said.

He also said he is proud to have the support of the unions.

“The No. 1 function of government is public safety,” he said. “People and businesses won’t come here if they don’t feel 100 percent safe.”

The third candidate in the race, Goldie Pitchford, raised no money during the period.

In the Ward 2 race, the son of term-limited Councilman William Robinson raised the most money in a field of seven candidates. William Robinson II reported $46,650 in contributions.

Next was Pamela Goynes-Brown, daughter of Theron Goynes, who spent 20 years on the council. Pamela Goynes-Brown raised $15,335.

Tanya Flanagan raised $13,679, and Linda Meisenheimer raised $10,215. The remaining three candidates, Carl Gatson, Anthony D. Snowden and John Stephens III raised a little more than $4,000 combined.

The four women competing to become North Las Vegas’ first female Municipal Court judge raised a combined $54,555. Catherine Ramsey had the most contributions at $30,075. Donishia Campbell raised $13,320, Marsha Kimble-Simms raised $10,020 and Laurie Diefenbach raised $1,140.

Early voting ends today , and the primary election is Tuesday . In races in which no candidate wins a majority, the top two finishers move on to the June 7 general election.

North Las Vegas City Council members serve four-year terms and earn $41,827 a year. Municipal judges in the city serve six-year terms and earn $148,438 a year.

Contact reporter Lynnette Curtis at lcurtis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0285.