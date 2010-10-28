Court rejects latest appeal to remove Ashjian from ballot

For the second time, the Nevada Supreme Court has concluded an appeal to remove Tea Party candidate Scott Ashjian’s name from the ballot is moot.

With absentee ballots sent out weeks ago, early voting ending Friday and the general election set for Tuesday, the court reasoned the request came far too late as thousands already have cast their votes and to remove Ashjian’s name would disenfranchise those voters.

The court, in its unanimous en banc opinion released late Thursday afternoon, said attorneys for appellant Tim Fasano, the U.S. Senate candidate representing the Independent American Party, never requested an expedited hearing.

“(The) appellant’s unexplained delay in prosecuting this appeal militates against disrupting the election process, which is already under way,” according to the dismissal.

Several conservative groups sought to challenge Ashjian’s candidacy after he was the first to declare for the Tea Party. Republican candidate Sharron Angle recently attempted to convince Ashjian to step aside, but he refused.