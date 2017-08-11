ad-fullscreen
Crash in northwest Arizona leaves 1 dead

By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2017 - 11:05 pm
 

A two-vehicle collision in the northwest Arizona community of Golden Valley left one person dead Thursday.

The state Department of Public Safety said the crash on Highway 68 occurred about 1:41 p.m.

The DPS said an eastbound pickup truck slammed into the rear of a commercial vehicle. The agency indicated the pickup driver, who died at the scene, may been impaired.

No other injury was reported, and the name of the pickup driver will be released once family have been notified.

Golden Valley is located about 11 miles from Kingman, Arizona.

 

