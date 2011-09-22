Creative packaging carries the holiday spirit

‘Tis the season for wrapping, sending and giving holiday gifts to family and friends. This year, make your wrapping and packaging as memorable as the gift itself. With these simple, easy tips, you can add extra-special touches to your presents – and have fun doing it.

Add charisma to plain packaging by decorating with printed packaging tapes and unique package fillers. In a variety of new designs, EZ Start Printed Packaging Tapes from Duck brand (duckbrand.com) can transform the ordinary exterior of a brown or white box into an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind present.

Match the style of the box’s exterior with creative fillers on the interior. The fillers will hold the gift in place and add an element of surprise. Use your imagination to pick packaging fillers that will help build the anticipation of opening the gift. Fillers can range from houseware items to edibles.

Not sure how to combine these ideas to create the most appealing package? Try the following suggestions to make your own unique holiday gift wrapping:

* Match a printed packaging tape to the theme of your present. Wrap a box holding a stuffed animal with EZ Start’s Pink Zebra print or send a nostalgic present decorated with the Tie Dye print … the options are endless.

* Sending a holiday care package to a loved one in the military or a long distance friend? Help it stand out among the rest by sealing it with EZ Start’s Cinnamon Snow or Reindeer Games seasonal packaging tape prints. They’ll be sure to open yours first.

* Wrap your gift with a gift. A cuddly baby blanket can cover a new toy or book. A decorative dishtowel can conceal a piece of new cookware and an inexpensive scarf can beautifully disguise a jewelry box. It’s two presents in one.

* Wrap a present with pages from a gossip magazine or newspaper to help a student away at school stay current on the latest news, styles or their favorite celebrities.

* Use uniquely textured fillers such as colorful buttons, felt cutouts or crinkle fabric. A quick trip to a DIY home center or craft store can help spark your imagination and add sparkle to your gifts.

* Make your gift even sweeter with candy. Colorful M&Ms or Skittles will be an added bonus for any gift recipient with a sweet tooth.

* For environmentally conscious gift givers, go green and wrap your presents using eco-friendly shipping products such as recycled boxes made from renewable resources and biodegradable peanuts.

Don’t be afraid to use your imagination, take risks and be bold when decorating holiday packages this season. The added creativity is simple, fun, exciting and always appreciated.