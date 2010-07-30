Crews battle wildfire possibly sparked by lightning near Elko

ELKO — Federal, state and local firefighters from Northern Nevada were battling a wind-blown wildfire about 30 miles northwest of Elko.

Interagency fire dispatch center manager Shauna McIntosh-Harris said the Fox Springs Ranch blaze might have been sparked by lightning before 1 p.m. Wednesday about a mile north of Fox Springs Ranch off state Route 225 and state Route 226.

The fire grew to about 275 acres by nightfall, but McIntosh-Harris told the Elko Daily Free Press that early concern about flames threatening ranch structures had dissipated.

Firefighters were bulldozing a fire line, supported by two single-engine air tankers and fire crews from Elko, Carlin, the federal Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Forest Service and Nevada Division of Forestry.