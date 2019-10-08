61°F
News

Critical Condition: Accounts from One October, Episode 2 — PODCAST

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2019 - 6:27 am
 

The second episode of “Critical Condition,” the five-part podcast series produced by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is available.

The series explores the story of two Metropolitan Police Department officers whose lives intersect with a woman in dire straits on Oct. 1, 2017. New episodes will be released every Tuesday throughout the month of October.

With interviews and review of police body camera footage, the podcast revisits the night of the mass shooting in detail.

In part two, “Trouble on the Mind,” officers Richard Cole and Brandon Engstrom have rushed to the hospital with Jovanna Calzadillas, a 30-year-old woman who was shot in the head. Cole suddenly remembers that his roommate is attending the Route 91 Harvest festival and, without an immediate way to reach her, he gets timely help from a Metro peer counselor.

Listen to “Critical Condition: Accounts from One October” on the Review-Journal website or subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

