Dallas police identify suspected gunman in Monday shooting

Dallas Police walk a neighborhood a block away from a shooting in Dallas, Monday, May 1, 2017. (LM Otero/AP)

Dallas Police guard an area of a neighborhood where a shooting took place in east Dallas, Monday, May 1, 2017. (LM Otero/AP)

DALLAS — Dallas police have identified a 36-year-old man with a criminal record as the suspected gunman who killed one person and critically wounded two others, including a paramedic.

Authorities said during a news conference Tuesday that Derick Lamont Brown was has been identified as the man found dead in a local home after the shootings Monday in a neighborhood east of downtown.

Investigators believe Brown fatally shot his roommate and then shot a neighbor before going outside and shooting a responding paramedic. The paramedic and neighbor were critically wounded.

Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker says Brown’s criminal history includes arrests for aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated and illegal gun possession.

The shootings brought a heavy police response and a lockdown of the area. Investigators believe Brown was shot and injured by police, but that he fatally shot himself inside his home.