‘Dancing’ star eliminated

LOS ANGELES — He was king of the beach on “Baywatch,” but David Hasselhoff didn’t fare so well on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The 58-year-old entertainer was the first celebrity voted off the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Hasselhoff and his professional partner, Kym Johnson, were ousted from the program Tuesday after performing just one dance.

“It’s been a great ride,” Hasselhoff said after learning his fate. “I feel bad for Kym because she worked hard trying to get me where I was going. I’m so proud that my daughters are here and they got to see me come this far.”