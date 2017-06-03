Death at Zion National Park ruled suicide, park service says

A view of Zion National Park as seen from the Kayenta Trail on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

The death of the California man found by park rangers Wednesday in Zion National Park was ruled a suicide, the National Park Service said.

The body of the 23-year-old from San Diego was found about 3 p.m. Wednesday when park rangers received reports of an abandoned vehicle near the Canyon Overlook Trail. The park service said rangers initiated a search and later found the body at the base of the Great Arch.

The man’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma from a fall of approximately 500 feet, the park service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE

Signs of suicide can include changes in conversation, behavior and mood, according to the American Association of Suicidology. If a person talks about being a burden to others and feeling trapped; if a person starts acting recklessly or withdrawing from friends, family and activities; if a person starts experiencing rage, anxiety, or a loss of interest — among other factors — reach out to the person or seek help.

For more information, visit www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.