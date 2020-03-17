65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
News

Death Valley park closes visitor centers due to coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2020 - 5:44 pm
 

Death Valley National Park closed two of its visitor centers starting Monday amid growing coronavirus fears.

The Furnace Creek and Stovepipe Wells visitor centers were closed in response to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health authorities, according to the a post on the park’s Facebook page.

“Updates will continue to be posted on our park website (www.nps.gov/deva) as well as social media,” the post said.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
2
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis
3
Man in hazmat suit runs into Walmart in Las Vegas, sprays items
Man in hazmat suit runs into Walmart in Las Vegas, sprays items
4
Las Vegas Strip a study in contrasts on eve of some casinos shutting
Las Vegas Strip a study in contrasts on eve of some casinos shutting
5
Clark County man is Nevada’s 1st coronavirus death
Clark County man is Nevada’s 1st coronavirus death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jessica Young, in white, carries the Olympic torch toward the Reno Arch, Monday, Jan. 21, 2002, ...
Reno to shut all ‘nonessential’ businesses by Friday
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

The city of Reno will order bars, restaurants, gyms and other “nonessential” businesses to begin winding down operations starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.