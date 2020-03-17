Death Valley park closes visitor centers due to coronavirus

Death Valley National Park announced on its Facebook page that it will close two of its Visitor Centers amid growing coronavirus fears.

A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Death Valley National Park closed two of its visitor centers starting Monday amid growing coronavirus fears.

The Furnace Creek and Stovepipe Wells visitor centers were closed in response to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health authorities, according to the a post on the park’s Facebook page.

“Updates will continue to be posted on our park website (www.nps.gov/deva) as well as social media,” the post said.

