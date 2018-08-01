Death Valley sets tentative world record for hottest month ever

Preliminary data show that Death Valley, California, set the world record in July for the hottest month ever for the second straight year.

Luuk Broekhaus of the Netherlands poses at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center thermometer in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A couple poses at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center thermometer in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This warning appears on the National Park Service's Death Valley Twitter page, seen Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (National Park Service via AP)

Los residentes de Las Vegas Cory Pérez, izquierda, y Jon Bach se toman fotos en el termómetro del Furnace Creek Visitor Center en el Parque Nacional Death Valley, California, el jueves 26 de julio de 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sherry Chen of China shades herself from the sun with a thin pink veil while visiting Badwater Basin, 282 feet below sea level, in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Valeriy Trushevskyy of Germany visits Badwater Basin, 282 feet below sea level, in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Lericos says the month’s average temperature at Furnace Creek in Death Valley was 108.1 degrees (42.28 Celsius).

That eclipses the record set in Death Valley in July 2017 when the average was 107.4 degrees (41.89 Celsius).

Lericos says last month saw a persistent pattern of high pressure set up over the Southwest, restricting the movement of air vertically in the atmosphere and creating a heat wave.

Lericos says the data must be reviewed before the record becomes official.

Notoriously blistering Death Valley holds the world record for highest temperature recorded — 134 degrees (56.67 Celsius) — set on July 10, 1913.