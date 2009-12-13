News

Deaths of wild horses probed as possibly linked to roundup debate

December 12, 2009 - 10:00 pm
 

RENO — Investigators are looking into the deaths of a group of wild horses in Nevada, and the possibility the case could be linked to heated debate over the future of the animals in the West.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management spokesman John Dearing said five horses died of what appeared to be gunshot wounds, while the cause of death of a sixth horse was unknown..

Dearing said investigators haven’t determined a motive so far, but would consider the possibility that the case stems from controversy over a plan to round up and relocate thousands of horses.

