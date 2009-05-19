Defense says Aryan Warriors on trial were just prisoners protecting each other

Attorneys involved in the Aryan Warriors trial wrapped up their opening statements this morning and are preparing to put the first witness on the stand this afternoon.

Defense attorneys told jurors that their clients were not involved in a criminal organization that preached white supremacy, beat up fellow inmates, dealt drugs and operated gambling rings.

Instead, attorneys said, the men had one bond: they were white men in prison. They argued that white inmates are the minorities in the Nevada prison system and watch each other’s backs.

Attorneys said inmates are segregated by race and all races form bonds to protect one another.

Contact reporter Adrienne Packer at apacker@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710.