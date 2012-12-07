Delight friends with unique eats this holiday

The holidays are a magical time to celebrate with family and friends. Whether it’s the first snowfall or a gift from a loved one, the season inspires us to celebrate and be merry. It’s also a time when holiday hosts and hostesses are eager for entertaining inspiration.

Entertaining isn’t effortless, but there are simple ways to host a festive time to remember. Here are a few tips and tricks to make the most of each occasion:

*Decorate with simplicity. Keep holiday decor quick and easy. Fill a decorative bowl with ornaments for a pop of color. Drape garlands in unexpected places, tie big bows on furniture and dangle bells on doorknobs. Most importantly, let the party decor reflect your style.

*Illuminate the setting. Make a show-stopping centerpiece for the dinner table by filling a hurricane vase with water, add cranberries and evergreen sprigs and top with floating candles. Warm lighting is an affordable, handmade detail sure to set a festive mood.

*Improvise space. Avoid kitchen traffic jams by designating separate spaces for drinks and food. Lay a cloth runner on a table behind a couch and line it with cocktail napkins and small plates. Set up folding chairs and arrange furniture to provide extra room for guests to mingle.

*Surprise your guests. Delight everyone with a unique sweet treat. Try a different spin on snacking, like Pringles Crisps Holiday Flavors in Cinnamon & Sugar and White Chocolate Peppermint. Slip a can of these limited edition Pringles crisps into a gift bag or simply top the lid with a bow.

*Start a tradition. Creating traditions provides lasting memories the whole group will cherish. Before dinner, have every individual share their favorite memories from years past. Play a classic game like charades as a group or candidly take a quirky group photo with props. Fun activities will give guests something to look forward to each year.