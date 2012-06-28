Democrats file complaint against Tarkanian

The state Democratic Party has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, alleging Republican congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian accepted an illegal contribution and improperly reported campaign spending.

Democrats say Tarkanian accepted a $2,500 contribution from a donor who already had hit the legal campaign donation limit. And they say that Tarkanian didn’t report about $250,000 in campaign spending during the proper reporting period and that he didn’t refund certain illegal campaign donations within the law’s 30-day limit.

In a statement, Democratic Party Chairwoman Roberta Lange described the campaign’s books as sloppy.

The complaint filed Wednesday is the second Democrats have filed against Tarkanian this year. In May, the party argued that Tarkanian failed to disclose debt left over from his failed U.S. Senate campaign in 2010.

Tarkanian said the charges are "completely inaccurate" and "lazy." He said the multiple $2,500 donations came from a father and son with the same name and address, not a single donor.

Spokesman Zach Hudson said the Nevada party hasn’t heard back from the FEC about the May complaint.

Tarkanian is running against Democratic state Sen. Steven Horsford for Nevada’s newly created 4th Congressional District seat.