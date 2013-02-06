Democrats keep voter registration lead in January

CARSON CITY – Nevada Democrats continue to outpace Republicans in voter registration.

Figures released Monday by the secretary of state’s office show more than 2,000 Nevadans registered to vote in January, increasing the total number of active voters to more than 1.3 million.

Both Democrats and Republicans increased their numbers in the state – Democrats by 813 and Republicans by 342 – but Democrats hold a 136,000 advantage.

Statewide, 42 percent of active voters are Democrats; 34 percent are Republicans; and nearly 18 percent are nonpartisan.

The rest are affiliated with minor political parties.