Don’t be caught in rising floodwaters

Mobile homes crumbling like a house of cards, cars whisked away like toys, and floodwaters rising as fast as they’re rushing. These are images local officials don’t want to see this year.

Today marks the beginning of flash flood season, a time when sudden monsoons can cause serious destruction in the Las Vegas Valley.

County officials, law enforcement and local politicians gathered at a news conference Monday to raise awareness and highlight the regional approach to flood control. The event overlooked the Lower Las Vegas Wash Detention Basin and its recently completed neighborhood park and nature path.

The North Las Vegas site is one of 76 detention basins in Clark County, which also has 470 miles of storm drains. Eleven new projects are under way and the Clark County Regional Flood Control District has funneled more than $500 million into the effort to date.

District assistant general manager Kevin Eubanks recalled an August 2003 storm when several inches of rain fell in a short period of time and caused millions of dollars in damage.

“We had similar rainfall in 2007 in the west that didn’t even cause flooding that made the news,” he said. “Where we do have (flood control measures ), I think they are working well.”

Another $372 million in future projects has already been planned, but Eubanks said there aren’t vulnerable areas that need immediate attention. The county currently has about $106 million to attack the list of projects.

“We distribute our funds within the cities and the county in a way intended to continue to work at the master plan at an even level, so we aren’t more lopsided or protected in one area than another,” he said.

Although flood protection is better than it once was, Eubanks said residents still need to exercise common sense.

“If we can get it down to minor delays and eliminate damage to homes and people getting killed, we have accomplished our goals,” he said.

The flash flood season usually runs between July and September, but dangerous storms can occur any time, said Faith Borden, National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist.

“Flash flooding is a very dangerous form of weather,” she said. “Due to the large amount of concrete and hard soil, it doesn’t take much water to cause flash flooding.”

About 1.27 inches of rain fell during the 2007 season, which is about average.

She said weather patterns to date indicate 2008 will be a near normal season, with some “monsoonal moisture” coming north from Arizona along with a few thunderstorms.

Rep. Shelley Berkley, D-Nev., attended the news conference Monday and said she remembers flash floods that rose to highway overpasses.

“(Think of) the lives lost, the millions of dollars in destruction — thank God we don’t have that anymore,” she said. “I know the devastating consequences of flash floods, and I don’t think anybody is Southern Nevada wants to be caught in them.”

Contact reporter Maggie Lillis at mlillis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279.