Driver faces DUI charge after hitting bicyclist in Summerlin

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a vehicle-versus-bicyclist crash Sunday night in Summerlin.

The bicyclist is in critical condition after the crash about 10:15 p.m. near Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The 46-year-old driver was heading north on Sandstone Bluffs Drive in a 2007 Dodge Durango when she hit a man riding his bike, police said. He was also riding his bicycle north, police said, but the car caught up to and hit him near Homestretch Drive. He was launched from the bike.

The man, 54, was hospitalized in critical condition. Metro’s fatal traffic unit investigated the crash.

Sgt. Paul McCullough, with the fatal unit, said initial reports were the man was walking his dog.

The driver, later identified by Metro as Candace Brown of Las Vegas, remained at the scene. She appeared impaired and was arrested on a DUI charge, police said.

