ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
News

Driver faces DUI charge after hitting dog walker in Summerlin

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2017 - 12:12 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash Sunday night in Summerlin.

The pedestrian is in critical condition after the crash about 10:15 p.m. near Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The 46-year-old driver was heading north on Sandstone Bluffs Drive in a 2007 Dodge Durango when she hit a man, Lt. David Gordon said. She hit him near Homestretch Drive.

He was hospitalized in critical condition. Metro’s fatal traffic unit was investigating the crash.

Sgt. Paul McCullough, with the fatal unit, said the man was walking his dog.

The driver remained at the scene. She appeared impaired and was arrested on a DUI charge, Gordon said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like