Driver faces DUI charge after hitting dog walker in Summerlin

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash Sunday night in Summerlin.

The pedestrian is in critical condition after the crash about 10:15 p.m. near Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The 46-year-old driver was heading north on Sandstone Bluffs Drive in a 2007 Dodge Durango when she hit a man, Lt. David Gordon said. She hit him near Homestretch Drive.

He was hospitalized in critical condition. Metro’s fatal traffic unit was investigating the crash.

Sgt. Paul McCullough, with the fatal unit, said the man was walking his dog.

The driver remained at the scene. She appeared impaired and was arrested on a DUI charge, Gordon said.

