Driver who was found shot after accident identified

The man who police say crashed his car on the 215 Beltway Thursday after he was shot during an argument has been identified.

Joseph Lucero, who police are looking for in connection with the investigation. (Courtesy, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Zachary Layne Girdner got into an argument with suspect Joseph Lucero at Lucero’s apartment on the 7200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Beltway Las Vegas police said. Officers responded about 7:20 p.m. but didn’t find anything.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the Beltway and Eastern Avenue 10 minutes later and found Girdner in a Jeep that had crashed into three other vehicles.

Girdner, 23, had multiple gunshot wounds, which the Clark County coroner’s office said was his official cause of death. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The coroner’s office ruled the Henderson resident’s death a homicide. Police were looking for Lucero in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Lucero or the shooting can contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

