Drivers in Michigan crash that killed 5 were driving illegally

In this Tuesday, March 9, 2017 photo, provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Candice Dunn, center, stands with employees Heather Wayne and Brock Dietrich after receiving the state's parole/probation agent of the year award in East Lansing, Mich. Dunn was one of five people killed in a car crash Tuesday, May 9, in Livingston County. (Michigan Department of Corrections via AP)

Debris is seen Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at the scene of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday in Livingston County's Oceola Township, Mich. Investigators said a car driven by a young man from the Fenton area failed to stop at a sign and struck a vehicle traveling east on Michigan Highway 59. Michigan State Police Lt. Mario Gonzales described it as a "T-bone" crash in a rural area. (Gillis Benedict/Livingston County Daily Press & Argus via AP)

Michigan State Police Lt. Mario Gonzales talks about the fatal accident during a press conference Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Brighton Township, Mich. A car driven by a 22-year-old man zipped through a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle in southeastern Michigan, killing five people including a woman who was returning from a banquet as the state's probation agent of the year, authorities said Wednesday. (Gillis Benedict/Livingston County Daily Press & Argus via AP)

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Both drivers in a Michigan crash that killed five people were operating vehicles illegally, according to a state official.

An SUV driven by Albert Boswell was struck Tuesday night in Livingston County’s Oceola Township by a car driven by Matthew Carrier. Police say Carrier failed to stop at a stop sign.

Boswell, 39, was driving on an expired license, secretary of state spokesman Fred Woodhams told the Livingston Daily Press & Argus (http://bit.ly/2r6eEsq ) Thursday. The secretary of state’s office is responsible for issuing driver’s licenses.

Woodhams also told The Detroit News that Carrier’s license was suspended because of unpaid tickets and the 22-year-old’s “unsatisfactory driving record while on probation as a new driver.”

“He should not have been driving,” Woodhams said.

Police have described the accident as a “T-bone” crash in a rural area, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Boswell, Carrier and a passenger in Carrier’s car, were in critical condition Thursday at hospitals.

Three passengers in Boswell’s SUV were killed. Candice Dunn, 35, was returning home from a state Corrections Department banquet where she was celebrated as parole/probation agent of the year. Her mother, Linda Hurley, 69, and Hurley’s boyfriend, Jerome Tortomasi, 73, also died, according to the Livingston Daily Press & Argus.

Dunn was Boswell’s girlfriend, the newspaper said.

Justin Henderson, 20, and Preston Wetzel, 24, also were killed. They were passengers in Carrier’s car.