E-resumes: Online format should not vary greatly from print version

The single-page, printed resume has long been a first impression to a potential employer. It gives a sense of who you are and what you’re capable of. But with the growth of technology has come the growth of the e-resume.

An e-resume is just like a printed resume but is submitted electronically. Some companies are going as far as to only accept resumes if they’re submitted electronically. Whether you’re applying on a company’s website or sending your resume to the head honcho via e-mail, you’re going to come face-to-face with the e-resume sooner or later. And when you do, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

When building an e-resume, you can change the format a little, but you want to follow the same rules of a print resume, says Lindsey McPherson, director of Career Services & Testing at University of St. Thomas-Houston.

Keep it to a page in length. Be as clear and concise as possible. Don’t sacrifice organization for flashiness. Keep your focus and make sure you’re specifically targeting your audience. And always, always, include a cover letter.

When building your e-resume, keep in mind that it still might be printed out by your potential employer. You want to format it in a way that is easily accessible.

“I like PDFs personally,” says McPherson. She thinks that style is just as important as it is in a print resume.

E-resumes are helpful for employers because they can easily scan for keywords that they’re looking for. The job description will have certain abilities and attributes that are favored so make sure to take those into account.

“If you have those skills, make sure they’re in your resume,” says McPherson.