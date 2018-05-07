10 scholarships going to children of Las Vegas police officers

Children of Las Vegas police officers and corrections officers are set to receive scholarships during a ceremony Tuesday morning at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

Metro Chaplain Dean Sanner conducts a prayer during ceremony honoring officers Igor Soldo and Alyn Beck and civilian Joseph Wilcox, who were gunned down two years ago, during a plaque dedication at Metropolitan Police Northeast Area Command, 3750 Cecile Ave., on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid)

The fourth annual Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo Memorial Scholarships Presentation will award 10 students for academic achievement and service to others, according to a Metro release.

The scholarships are paid for by Henderson Kia. The scholarships’ value was not noted in the release, but students last year received $5,000 each.

This year’s recipients are: Jerrod Batu, Sierra Brambila, Alexa Breanna Culver, Richard Golgart Jr., Karlton Hank, Sierra Harding, Devin Lopez, William McCullough, Sophia Newton and Nicholas Parascando.

Beck and Soldo were gunned down while they ate lunch at an east valley pizza restaurant on June 8, 2014.