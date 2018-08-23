10 students, school bus driver injured in Las Vegas collision

The accident was reported around 9:15, at the intersection of Sixth Street and Sahara Avenue, Clark County School District police Capt. Roberto Morales said.

Ten students and a school bus driver were slightly injured Thursday morning in a collision between the bus and a car in the central valley, Clark County School District police said.

The bus was transporting 46 students to Park Elementary School when the accident occurred around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth Street and Sahara Avenue, police Capt. Roberto Morales said.

The school bus driver was taken to the hospital for a back and neck injury, he said.

A Sunrise Hospital spokeswoman said the driver was treated and released and that the kids were being seen for injuries at Kangaroo Korner, which usually treats minor injuries.

The cause of the accident was not yet known.

“It’s still being investigated, but we’ll know those details shortly,” Morales said.

