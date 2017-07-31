13 apply for open seat on Clark County School Board

Applicants for the District G seat being vacated by Trustee Erin Cranor will be publicly interviewed by board members on Aug. 17, with a vote expected to follow immediately.

Erin E. Cranor, a member of the Clark County School Board, District G, addresses the crowd before public comments at a meeting on Jan. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Thirteen residents have applied for the open Clark County School Board seat to replace District G Trustee Erin Cranor, whose resignation will take effect Aug. 16.

The applicants are required to live in District G, which covers much of the eastern part of Las Vegas Valley.

The Board of Trustees will publicly interview applicants Aug. 17, with a vote expected immediately afterward. The replacement will serve the remainder of Cranor’s term, which runs through December 2018.

The applicants are:

— Lillian Babcock, interim coordinator of College of Southern Nevada’s Community and Personal Enrichment Program and former CCSD substitute teacher.

— Hannah Brown, a 1958 CCSD graduate and member of Public Education Foundation Board of Directors.

— Linda Pacheco Cavazos, 15-year CCSD teacher and current part-time family therapist.

— Robert Gomez, CEO of Clean Carpets and former chair of the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

— Angela Haldeman, 15-year hotel industry employee and mother of four CCSD students

— Jon Howard, former CCSD student, parent and employee who is a retired director of vehicle maintenance.

— Kenneth Lange, executive producer of “civil engagement” at KUNV-FM and a UNLV instructor.

— Adam London, parent member of a CCSD School Organizational Team and adjunct professor at the College of Southern Nevada.

— Cynthia Ann Mahoney, a member of the Attendance Zone Advisory Commission, previous member of Estes McDoniel PTA.

— Steve Schorr, local broadcaster and publisher/editor of The NOW Report, who had elementary school named after him.

— Allison Smith, director of assessment and teacher education at UNLV.

— Rick Smith, parent of two CCSD graduates and previous board chair of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.

— Tyler Stanger, former archival assistant at UNLV Libraries Special Collections.

