14 candidates added for Clark County schools superintendent post

Fourteen current or former Clark County School District employees were added Monday to the list of candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant post of superintendent.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

It’s likely at least one of the names will join the three external finalists to move forward to the interview stage of the process to replace retiring Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky, although the School Board could add more when considering the expanded list on Thursday.

Last week, trustees said they were not satisfied that Ray and Associates, the search firm hired to assist in the nationwide search, did not include any former or current district employees in the shortlist.

The trustees asked the firm to go back to all 77 applicants who had experience in the district and see if they’d be willing to have their names and resumes made public for the board to consider.

Candidates so far due to be considered Thursday are:

— Mike Barton, the district’s chief academic officer.

— Cody O. Claver, executive vice president of iCademy Middle East in Dubai and a former teacher in the district from 1989 to 1991.

— Mark Coleman, superintendent/principal at Littlefield Unified School District #9 in Arizona and former principal deputy director of the administrator’s union in Clark County

— Jhone M. Ebert, a deputy senior commission in the New York State Department of Education and former chief innovation and productivity officer in Clark County.

— Robert A. Gerye, founder and president of consulting group The EdExcellence, and former principal and administrative leadership development director in Clark County.

— Deborah Gruner, a host and server in the food industry and former substitute teacher for the district.

— John S. Haynal, a franchise principal of three elementary schools in Clark County.

— Mollie Ann Holt, a spokeswoman for Dickey’s BBQ and former guest teacher and support staff in Clark County.

— Timothy S. Hughes, a partner with education-organization The New Teacher Project, called TNTP, and a former teacher coach in Clark County.

— April Lealia Key, the district’s deputy chief human resources officer.

— Antonio Rael, one of the district’s associate superintendents.

— Michele Robinson, superintendent of schools in Paramus Public Schools in New Jersey and former teacher in Clark County.

— Jesse Welsh, the district’s associate superintendent of curriculum and professional development.

— Eva M. White, the director of human resources and administrative services in Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools and former interim chief financial officer for the district.

The district began with four external candidates, but former Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent John Deasy dropped out of the process the day after the board decided to consider internal candidates.





The other external candidates are Donald T. Haddad, superintendent of St. Vrain Valley Schools in Longmont, Colorado; Shonda Huery Hardman, former chief school support officer for the Houston Independent School District; and Jesus Jara, deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Florida.

Candidate interviews are scheduled for April 27 and the candidates with do a meet-and-greet community forum on April 28. On May 2, the trustees are expected to vote.

