18-year-old arrested after threat against Las Vegas school

Cody Pomeroy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Desert Oasis High School (Google Streetview)

Las Vegas police have arrested an 18-year-old man after threats were made Tuesday against Desert Oasis High School in the far southwest valley.

Cody Pomeroy faces one count of making a terrorist threat, court and jail records show. He remained held on $20,000 bail Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Alejandra Zambrano said that shortly after 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, a person walked into a Las Vegas police substation to report the threats. Further information regarding the nature of the threats were not immediately available.

Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said the suspect was not a student at Desert Oasis High School.

In a letter sent Wednesday to parents, school staff said, “Yesterday, we learned an individual was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for making threats against the school. The Clark County School District Police Department is assisting with the investigation.”

In response to the threats, both Las Vegas and school police added extra patrols Wednesday on and around the campus at 6600 W. Erie Ave., near South Rainbow Boulevard and Cactus Avenue.

“We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take threats made to our schools. People who make threats to schools can be charged with making a terrorist threat, among other serious crimes,” the letter to parents stated. “Please have discussions with your child so that he or she understands the severe consequences that result from making threatening statements.”

This week’s threats were not the first directed at the high school. In March, during the 2018-19 school year, school police arrested a 15-year-old student at the campus after at least one other student overheard comments about “causing violence to the staff and students,” Zink said at the time.

In 2016, another 15-year-old student was arrested after school police uncovered plans for a mass shooting at the campus. Police received that tip from students and a parent in Arizona who overheard their child video-chatting with students in Las Vegas.

