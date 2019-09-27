2 Clark County schools earn Blue Ribbon designation

The Advanced Technologies Academy career-technical high school and Frias Elementary School received the Blue Ribbon for exemplary student achievement.

Three Nevada schools were recognized on Thursday as national Blue Ribbon schools, an annual award given for showing stellar academic performance or strong progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

In the Clark County School District, the Advanced Technologies Academy career-technical high school and Frias Elementary School received the Blue Ribbon for exemplary student achievement. In the Washoe County School District, Hunter Lake Elementary School received the award for high achievement.

“This is a true testament to the hard work of our teachers, support professionals, administrators and students,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said. “Congratulations to them for achieving this tremendous recognition.”

