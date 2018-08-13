2 Henderson students arrested for allegedly threatening behavior

Two Henderson students were arrested by school police in separate incidents involving allegations of threatening behavior as the 2018-19 year kicked off.

Over the weekend, school officials were tipped to two rumors. One was deemed unfounded, but the other resulted in an arrest of a Foothill High School male student on Sunday, Clark County School District Police Capt. Ken Young said on Monday.

The student from Foothill High School will face charges of making a terroristic threat, Young said.

“The threat was basically to do a school shooting,” he said of the student. Young was unsure of the student’s age but confirmed he was a juvenile, meaning he will not be identified by police.

Young was unsure if weapons or any evidence the student intended to carry out the threat were found in the residence, but said officers found enough to make an arrest.

Separately, staff at Green Valley High School noticed a 16-year-old male student was acting strangely on Monday and the student was arrested after he was found to be carrying a loaded gun, Young said.

The student, whose name is also not being released by police because he is a juvenile, will face charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

The investigation is ongoing and Young said it wasn’t clear whether the student planned to use the gun.

“We give kudos to the staff for knowing their students and recognizing something wasn’t right with this student,” Young said.

The arrests were the first of the school year.

During a press conference Monday morning, Superintendent Jesus Jara mentioned the arrests and encouraged students to “see something, say something.”

“It’s critical that our children are involved with our schools,” he said.

