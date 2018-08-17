2 more Clark County magnet schools certified by national group

K.O. Knudson Academy of Creative Arts and Technology in Las Vegas and Bridger STEAM Academy in North Las Vegas are the latest to win the recognition from the Magnet Schools of America organization.

K.O. Knudson Academy of Creative Arts and Technology (Google)

Clark County School District (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two more Clark County School District magnet schools have been nationally certified by the Magnet Schools of America organization, the district announced Friday.

K.O. Knudson Academy of Creative Arts and Technology in Las Vegas and Bridger STEAM Academy in North Las Vegas will join seven other district schools certified by the group, which bestows the standing based on certain standards of excellence and other factors.

A total of 114 schools nationwide have been certified, according to the association.

“This is a huge honor for the schools that serve as a national model for what a successful magnet school should look like,” Gia Moore, the district’s director of magnet and career-technical academies, said in a statement. “We are very proud of the success of our programs and we are continuing to serve as a model for other schools and districts around the nation.”

