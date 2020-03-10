53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Education

2 staff injured in 3 school bus crashes on I-215 Beltway in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2020 - 8:31 am
 
Updated March 10, 2020 - 10:31 am

Three school buses that were not transporting students crashed in the southwest Las Vegas Valley during Tuesday’s rainy morning commute, with one crash injuring two staff members.

All the crashes happened around 7 a.m. on the same stretch of the 215 Beltway, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said. No students were on board any of the buses, but one bus overturned onto its side, causing the injuries.

The bus overturned on the westbound 215 Beltway, east of the South Durango Drive exit, Smaka said. The bus driver and another staff member on the bus were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Another crash happened less than 4 miles away near the highway’s westbound Decatur Boulevard exit, Smaka said. That crash involved a school bus and multiple vehicles, but no one was hospitalized, Smaka said.

The third crash also happened nearby, west of the 215 and Interstate 15 connector. The crash involved a bus and one other vehicle, and no one was injured, Smaka said.

A slow-moving front dropped steady rain into the valley on Tuesday morning, with 0.09 of an inch of rain measured in the central valley as of 10:15 a.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce said. According to the Regional Flood District’s website, between 0.08 and 0.04 of an inch fell in the southwest where the crashes happened.

Smaka said while investigators have not officially determined if rain played a factor in the crashes, the valley does tend to see an increase in crashes during rainy weather.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
2
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
3
Seating layout for Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium revealed
Seating layout for Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium revealed
4
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, sports, schools
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, sports, schools
5
Raiders owner Mark Davis plans dinner for 12K at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders owner Mark Davis plans dinner for 12K at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST