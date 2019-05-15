2019 Clark County School District graduations begin this week
Graduation season begins Wednesday in the Clark County School District with a ceremony at the Stewart School for special education students.
Graduation season began Wednesday in the Clark County School District with a ceremony for 13 students at the Stewart School, a school for special education students between the ages of 6 and 22. It is one of the smallest ceremonies in the district.
Most of the district’s 59 ceremonies will take place at Orleans Arena or UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center. A full schedule can be viewed online at reviewjournal.com/graduations.
The other graduation ceremonies:
A-Tech: May 24, 6 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Adult Ed: May 23 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Arbor View: May 25 at 6 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Basic Academy: May 28 at 9 a.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Bonanza: May 28 at 6 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Boulder City: May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Boulder City High School.
Burk Horizon/SW Sunset: May 30 at 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Academy.
Canyon Springs: May 29 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Centennial: May 29 at 6 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Chaparral: May 30 at 6 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Cheyenne: May 29 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Cimarron Memorial: May 25 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Clark: May 24 at 3 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Coronado: May 25 at 3 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Cowan Sunset SE: May 30 at 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Academy.
CSNHS East, South and West: May 30 at 9 a.m. at Orleans Arena.
Del Sol Academy: May 28 at 9 a.m. at Orleans Arena.
Desert Oasis: May 28 at 6 p.m at Thomas & Mack.
Desert Pines: May 28 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Desert Rose Adult: May 23 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Desert Rose: May 23 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Durango: May 29 at 9 a.m. at Orleans Arena.
East Career and Technical Academy: May 30 at 12 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Eldorado: May 23 at 6 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Foothill: May 25 at 9 a.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Global Community: May 29 at 9 a.m. at Valley High School.
Green Valley: May 23 at 6 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Indian Springs: May 23 at 7 p.m. at Indian Springs High School.
Las Vegas Academy: May 25 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Las Vegas High: May 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Las Vegas High School.
Laughlin: May 24 at 6 p.m at Laughlin High School.
Legacy: May 24 at 9 a.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Liberty: May 29 at 12 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Miley Achievement: May 30 at 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Academy.
Miller: May 17 at 10:15 a.m. at Miller School.
Mission: May 24 at 9 a.m., TBA.
Moapa Valley: May 25 at 10 a.m. at Moapa Valley High School.
Mojave: May 28 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Morris Sunset East: May 30 at 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Academy.
Nevada Learning Academy: May 24 at 9 a.m. at Las Vegas Academy.
Northwest Career and Technical Academy: May 24 at 12 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Palo Verde: May 24 at 6 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Rancho: May 28 at 3 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Sandy Valley: May 23 at 5 p.m. at Sandy Valley High School.
Southeast Career and Technical Academy: May 24 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Shadow Ridge: May 23 at 3 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Sierra Vista: May 25 at 12 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Silverado: May 24 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Spring Valley: May 24 at 9 a.m. at Orleans Arena.
Sunrise Mountain: May 30 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Southwest Career and Technical Academy: May 25 at 9 a.m. at Orleans Arena.
Valley: May 29 at 3 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Variety School: May 21 at 6 p.m. at Variety School.
Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy: May 23 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
Virgin Valley: May 24 at 8 p.m. at Virgin Valley High School.
West Career and Technical Academy: May 28 at 12 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
West Prep: May 28 at 12 p.m. at The Smith Center.
Western: May 29 at 9 a.m. at Thomas & Mack.
Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.