2019 Clark County School District graduations begin this week

Graduation season begins Wednesday in the Clark County School District with a ceremony at the Stewart School for special education students.

Graduation season begins this week for Clark County School District. (Meghin Delaney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduation season began Wednesday in the Clark County School District with a ceremony for 13 students at the Stewart School, a school for special education students between the ages of 6 and 22. It is one of the smallest ceremonies in the district.

Most of the district’s 59 ceremonies will take place at Orleans Arena or UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center. A full schedule can be viewed online at reviewjournal.com/graduations.

The other graduation ceremonies:

A-Tech: May 24, 6 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Adult Ed: May 23 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Arbor View: May 25 at 6 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Basic Academy: May 28 at 9 a.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Bonanza: May 28 at 6 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Boulder City: May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Boulder City High School.

Burk Horizon/SW Sunset: May 30 at 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Academy.

Canyon Springs: May 29 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Centennial: May 29 at 6 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Chaparral: May 30 at 6 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Cheyenne: May 29 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Cimarron Memorial: May 25 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Clark: May 24 at 3 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Coronado: May 25 at 3 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Cowan Sunset SE: May 30 at 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Academy.

CSNHS East, South and West: May 30 at 9 a.m. at Orleans Arena.

Del Sol Academy: May 28 at 9 a.m. at Orleans Arena.

Desert Oasis: May 28 at 6 p.m at Thomas & Mack.

Desert Pines: May 28 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Desert Rose Adult: May 23 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Desert Rose: May 23 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Durango: May 29 at 9 a.m. at Orleans Arena.

East Career and Technical Academy: May 30 at 12 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Eldorado: May 23 at 6 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Foothill: May 25 at 9 a.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Global Community: May 29 at 9 a.m. at Valley High School.

Green Valley: May 23 at 6 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Indian Springs: May 23 at 7 p.m. at Indian Springs High School.

Las Vegas Academy: May 25 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Las Vegas High: May 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Las Vegas High School.

Laughlin: May 24 at 6 p.m at Laughlin High School.

Legacy: May 24 at 9 a.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Liberty: May 29 at 12 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Miley Achievement: May 30 at 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Academy.

Miller: May 17 at 10:15 a.m. at Miller School.

Mission: May 24 at 9 a.m., TBA.

Moapa Valley: May 25 at 10 a.m. at Moapa Valley High School.

Mojave: May 28 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Morris Sunset East: May 30 at 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Academy.

Nevada Learning Academy: May 24 at 9 a.m. at Las Vegas Academy.

Northwest Career and Technical Academy: May 24 at 12 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Palo Verde: May 24 at 6 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Rancho: May 28 at 3 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Sandy Valley: May 23 at 5 p.m. at Sandy Valley High School.

Southeast Career and Technical Academy: May 24 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Shadow Ridge: May 23 at 3 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Sierra Vista: May 25 at 12 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Silverado: May 24 at 12 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Spring Valley: May 24 at 9 a.m. at Orleans Arena.

Sunrise Mountain: May 30 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Southwest Career and Technical Academy: May 25 at 9 a.m. at Orleans Arena.

Valley: May 29 at 3 p.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Variety School: May 21 at 6 p.m. at Variety School.

Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy: May 23 at 3 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

Virgin Valley: May 24 at 8 p.m. at Virgin Valley High School.

West Career and Technical Academy: May 28 at 12 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

West Prep: May 28 at 12 p.m. at The Smith Center.

Western: May 29 at 9 a.m. at Thomas & Mack.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.