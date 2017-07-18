$3.6M grant will expand early education in Southern Nevada

Underserved children in Southern Nevada will have expanded access to early education under a $3.6 million grant announced Tuesday.

Sunrise Children’s Foundation is receiving the grant from the Administration for Children and Families, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Las Vegas, said in a statement Tuesday.

The grant will serve 200 children between the ages of six weeks and 3 years old through the Early Head Start program. Parents must be working or going to school full-time for their children to quality.

Head Start and Early Head Start are federal programs that help children from low-income families prepare for school.

“Critical education, health, and nutrition services provided by the Sunrise Children’s Foundation Early Head Start program are vital for developing our nation’s future leaders and empowering underserved communities,” Titus said in a statement. “By providing more access to resources for our children and educators, this grant makes a valuable long-term investment for our community.”

