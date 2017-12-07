3 Clark County schools getting digital tech for each student

Three Clark County schools will receive upgraded classroom technology thanks to a state Department of Education grant.

Local students use technology at school in this 2016 file photo. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Five schools statewide will join 23 schools already in the Nevada Ready 21 digital learning program, according to a news release from the state.

The Clark County additions to the program are Irwin and Susan Molasky Junior High School, Victoria Fertitta Middle School and Thurman White Academy. The other newcomers to the program are Winnemucca Junior High in Humboldt County and Fred W. Traner Middle School in Washoe County.

The program provides a digital device for each student, in most cases a laptop and professional development training and support for teachers and administrators, as well as improved broadband internet access for schools throughout the state.

The schools will begin training teachers on the technology in the spring and the program will be implemented at the five schools in the 2018-19 school year.

