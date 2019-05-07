3 Nevada students named 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars

They were selected based on their academic success, community service and leadership skills.

Three Nevada students were named U.S. Presidential Scholars this year based on their academic success, community service and leadership skills.

Arthur Acuna of Bishop Gorman High School, Ananya Sahiba Dewan of Northwest Career and Technical Academy and Cristal Giselle Vargas of Carson High School in Carson City are among 161 high school seniors chosen for the 55th class of presidential scholars, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

This year’s scholars are comprised of one teenage boy and girl from each state in addition to 15 students chosen at large, 20 scholars in the arts, and 20 scholars in career and technical education, which includes Vargas.

More than 5,200 students qualified for the 2019 awards based on test scores and nominations, according to the department.

Honorees will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion in a ceremony on June 23.

