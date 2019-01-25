3 North Las Vegas schools placed on hourslong security lockdowns

The measures at Herron Elementary School and Von Tobel and Jeffers middle schools were triggered by nearby police activity. Details on what prompted the police response were not immediately available.

Three North Las Vegas schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning, according to the Clark County School District. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three North Las Vegas schools were placed on an hourslong lockdown Friday morning due to nearby police activity.

It was not clear at what time the morning lockdowns went into effect at Herron Elementary School and Von Tobel and Jeffers middle schools, but they were lifted around 1:30 p.m, according to the Clark County School District.

Details regarding what prompted the lockdowns were not immediately known as calls to the CCSD police for more information were not immediately returned Friday.

A handful of North Las Vegas and school police patrol vehicles could be seen around noon stationed outside Herron Elementary School, which is surrounded by residential neighborhoods.

At the same time, patrol vehicles also were stationed at multiple entrances into a neighborhood just south of the elementary school.

North Las Vegas police could not be reached by phone Friday to provide information on the activity.

