3 possible outcomes in threatened CCSD teachers strike

Three leading scenarios that could unfold if contract negotiations between the Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association remain stalled.

Linda Jones shouts slogans during a rally with educators from the Clark County Education Association and their supporters in front of Durango High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 31, 2019, to ask enough funding from legislature. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Here are a few scenarios that could unfold following the teacher union’s threat to strike on Sept. 10 if an acceptable contract with the Clark County School District is not reached:

— Scenario 1: Legislators or the governor call a special session of the Legislature session to discuss and appropriate additional education funding.

— Scenario 2: The district finds cuts elsewhere in the budget to be able to pay for the estimated $15 million to $20 million in pay raises for professional development sought by the union for more than 2,000 qualifying teachers.

— Scenario 3: Teachers go on an illegal strike, which could lead to the union being fined up to $50,000 per day while union officers facing fines of up to $1,000 or imprisonment. Employees may face suspension or dismissal from their jobs, according to state law. The district also could withdraw recognition of the union as the recognized bargaining agent for educators.

