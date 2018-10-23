3 students cited over bathroom sex video at Las Vegas school

School police have cited three Sunrise Mountain High School students after a video of two students having sex in a bathroom ended up online last week.

Sunrise Mountain High School (Google Maps)

The subjects in the video, a 17-year-old and 14-year-old student, entered a boys restroom Wednesday or Thursday of last week to have sex, according to Clark County school police acting Capt. Roberto Morales.

A third student who heard the sexual activity took out his phone and recorded eight to nine seconds of it, later sharing it through the iPhone AirDrop feature to other students in the school, Morales said.

“Instantly a bunch of kids had it,” Morales said, though he was not sure how many. The northeast Las Vegas Valley school has about 2,500 students.

The video ended up on social media, but Morales was not sure who posted it or which websites it landed on.

The two students in the video were cited for lewd and lascivious conduct, a gross misdemeanor, according to Morales.

The third was cited for sexting and is deemed as a child in need of supervision under Nevada law.

Morales said students who had it sent to their phones automatically are not liable for the images, but they may be if they redistributed them.

“The recommendation is anybody that has that, they should delete it from their phone immediately,” he said.

