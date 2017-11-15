Accounting issues, not fraud, found in annual audit of CCSD books

Independent audit of Clark County School District found no instances of fraud but raises several issues with the way money was handled as the district plummeted toward a deficit currently estimated at $50 million to $60 million.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Independent auditors for the Clark County School District found no material instances of fraud in their annual financial review, though they did raise several issues with the way money was handled as the district plummeted toward a deficit currently estimated at $50 million to $60 million.

Despite the findings, two trustees and other community members continue to call for another audit to delve deeper into the district’s financial woes.

The annual audit by the Eide Bailly accounting firm reviewed a sampling of the district’s financial statements from last fiscal year and examined how it spent money from four federal programs — including the federal Preschool Development Grant, which provides preschool programs for low-income families.

Auditors found that less than 4 percent of the children enrolled in the program had a disability, under half the required level of 8.7 percent. The program also had at least one student that did not meet the low-income requirements, and three others whose families did not provide information to determine whether they were eligible.

Funds transfer violated state law

The report also found noncompliance with state law in one transfer of funds between district accounts cope with lower-than-expected revenue.

The School Board did not authorize the $29.3 million transfer from the general fund into the State Grants Fund — more than initially approved. That move came as the district realized it would not receive the amount of funding it was anticipating for full-day kindergarten from the state. State law requires School Board approval of such transfers.

The district’s general fund also was overspent by roughly $17.3 million, due in part to the arbitration award for the district’s administrators, according to school district CFO Jason Goudie.

These and other financial issues ultimately led to the district’s deficit, which was first announced in July.

District officials said they are working to address the deficiencies.

“We are working to essentially more transparently present the revenues to the board,” Goudie told the School Board on Wednesday.

Tami Miramontes of the Eide Bailly firm said although there were some eligibility issues with the preschool program, the firm believes the district will not have to refund any of that money to the state and federal government.

“That, I guess, would make (the finding) not as egregious,” she said. “Just as long as you get your internal controls in place and correct the situation, it should be fine.”

Calls for more-extensive audit

Yet Trustees Kevin Child and Chris Garvey are still calling for another audit.

Garvey said she believes the audit uncovered more issues than any other she has seen in her roughly nine years on the board.

“It’s just concerning that these things are just a sampling, and they’re pretty significant compared to past audits,” she said.

Garvey said she wants a more comprehensive audit that would inspect individual departments to determine if they are following proper protocols.

The teachers’ union also is standing by its previous calls for another audit.

“The school district’s $2.4 billion general operating fund is too large to neglect third-party oversight in assisting trustees with their fiduciary responsibilities,” the union said in a statement.

