Aftaz wins business plan competition for sustainable growing system

Vegetables grown with Aftaz Growing Systems in Las Vegas. (Aftaz Growing Systems/Facebook)

A system for growing vegetables in the desert has won this year’s Southern Nevada Business Plan Competition.

Aftaz Growing Systems has received $50,000 in cash and business services.

Aftaz designs and builds aquaponic systems for a sustainable way to grow vegetables. Water from fish tanks travels through grow beds and the clean water returns to the fish tanks.

Company chief operating officer Claudia Andracki also owns and runs the finances for Desert Bloom Eco Farm, which supplies nearly $40,000 in vegetables a year to restaurants on the Strip.

Aftaz beat out companies from Clark, Nye and Lincoln counties that offered products like a knee implant, specialized windows for resorts and an academy to teach children 4 and older to build websites.

