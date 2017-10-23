After 7 years, science and engineering career fair back at UNLV

After a seven-year hiatus, UNLV’s College of Engineering is hosting a science and engineering-focused career fair for students and alumni on Tuesday.

A UNLV sign at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Students will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from 75 employers who are seeking interns, part-time and full-time employees. The university said low unemployment rates and a robust economic outlook are driving a large response from local, regional and national employers.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Thomas Beam Engineering Plaza at UNLV.

Tesla, Switch, GE, Scientific Games, Unilever and Penta Building Group represent some of the engineering companies seeking local talent.

